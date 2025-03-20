Yusuf appoints new Chief Press Secretary, SA agric, others

Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of Hauwa Hassan Tudun- Wada as the new Managing Director of the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of Hauwa Hassan Tudun- Wada as the new Managing Director of the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA).

This is contained in a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa in Kano on Thursday.

Yusuf also approved the appointment of Mustapha Muhammad as his Chief Press Secretary and deputy official spokesperson.

Similarly, Yusuf appointed Auwal Lawan Aramposu, as the Deputy Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) and Dr. Tukur Minjibir as his Special Adviser on Agriculture.

The governor has also approved the promotion of Zulaihat Aji to Deputy Managing Director of Radio Kano.

He also approved the promotion of Abduljabbar Nanono to Deputy Managing Director of Kano state Hydro and Energy Development Company Limited (KHEDCO).

Dawakin-Tofa said that the appointments and promotions take immediate effect in line with Yusuf’s commitment to a more efficient, inclusive and result-driven administration. (NAN)