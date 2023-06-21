Yusuf appoints Habib acting Chief Press Secretary

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of Malam Hisham Habib as Acting Chief Press Secretary.

Habib will act pending the return of Mr Bature Dawakin-Tofa, who is leading the state’s 2023 Hajj Operation Media Team to Saudi Arabia.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dawakin-Tofa in Kano on Wednesday.

Habib, a seasoned media practitioner with over two decades of experience in print media, had recently served as the director publicity of the NNPP 2023 Campaign Council in Kano state.

Yusuf urged media stakeholders to give Habib maximum support and cooperation to succeed in backtopping Dawakin-Tofa, it said.

According to the statement, the appointment took immediate effect. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

