Yusuf announces 6  appointments for agencies of Kano  Govt

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf has announced the appointment of Malam Garba Bichi as

Managing Director of the Kano State Water Board.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary Bature Tofa in Kano.

Yusuf also approved the appointment of Dr Rahila Mukhtar as Executive Secretary of the Kano State Healthcare Contributory Management Agency (KCHMA) and Malam Hassan Danbaffa as Managing Director of the Kano State Road Maintenance Agency (KARMA).

Others are Malam Ibrahim Yakubu as the Managing Director of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) and Malam Abdulkadir Abdussalam as the Accountant -General of Kano State.

Thegovernment said a date for the swearing-in ceremony of the appointees would be announced soon to enable them assume the new responsibilities.( NAN)