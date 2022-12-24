Yultide: Mark urges Nigerians to renew faith in God

By Kingsley Okoye

Former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark has urged Nigerians to renew hope and faith in God, in the quest to find lasting solutions to the socio -economic and political challenges facing the nation.

Mark made the call in a statement by Mr Paul Mumeh, his Special Adviser on Media on Saturday in Abuja.

He said there was need to seek refuge in God saying that “ if all things fail, God never fails”.

Mark canvassed for religious harmony between and among various groups, adding that peaceful coexistence was needed for development to take place.

The former senate helmsman called on religious leaders to do more in preaching the good news of peace, love and good neighbourliness .

Mark urged Christian faithful not to forget the essence of Christmas on the altar of merriment.

He said that “Jesus Christ came to redeem mankind, preached the message of peace,love , forgiveness and help for the needy”.

He urged the religions to educate their followers on the need to be their brothers’ keeper at all times pointing out that “nobody can live a life of loneliness or isolation.

“We need each other to make the world a better place”.he said.

Mark wishes Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.(NAN)