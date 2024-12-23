Yuletide:Speak up against dangerous driving -FRSC urges passengers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised the passengers to speak up against dangerous driving and reckless drivers to minimize road crashes

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised the passengers to speak up against dangerous driving and reckless drivers to minimize road crashes during the Yuletide.

Mr Wasiu Ogunmufun, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota.

Ogunmufun said that the advice was necessary to the public, particularly during this festive period as road crashes killed more passengers than the drivers.

He said the theme of this year’s Ember Campaign “Accidents kill passengers more than drivers” encourages passengers to speak up against dangerous driving.

“We are appealing to passengers in any vehicle to report driver flouting traffic rules and regulations to any FRSC or Police nearest checkpoint to arrest such driver.

“In addition, they can also call the toll number of FRSC -122 to report such drivers to prevent unnecessary loss of lives,” he said.

Ogunmefun added that passengers can also call the FRSC toll number in case of emergency and gridlocks for quick response.

He said that the FRSC personnel would be deployed along Sango-Ota axis, Lagos-Abeokuta expressway and its environs to check the excesses of drivers during the festive period.

Ogunmefun cautioned motorists against excessive speed and the need to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.

He admonished commercial drivers against overloading that could make vehicles fragile, thus resulting in road crashes.

He further warned motorists against drinking and taking intoxicating substances that could affect their sense of reasoning, thereby leading to accidents.

The unit commander reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to ensure that passengers get to their various destinations before, during, and after the Yuletide. (NAN)