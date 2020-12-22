Yuletide:NSCDC deploys 900 personnel in Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti Command, said on Tuesday that it had deployed 900 of its officers and men in the state to forestall the breakdown of law and during and after the Yuletide. NSCDC’s State Commandant, Mr Solomon Iyamu, stated that the deployment became necessary due to the increase in crime rate associated with the season and the need for people to observe the COVID-19 protocols. The commandant said this in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Tolulope Afolabi, in Ado-Ekiti.

Iyamu called for careful merrymaking, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much around in the country. According to him, there is the need for concerted efforts from the people, to limit the spread of the virus and making it easier for government to plan and contain the disease. The commandant stated that NSCDC Intelligence Officers had already been deployed to some identified black spots in Ado-Ekiti metropolis and other big towns in the state. He warned that the Corps would not take it lightly with anyone, who attempted to, or vandalised critical national assets and infrastructure during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The NSCDC boss also stated that Ekiti “is a no-go area for cattle rustlers and destructive herders” adding that Men of Agro Rangers are on routine patrol across towns and Government Reserved Forests in the state. Iyamu said that the Agro Rangers would be out to caution, repel and control movement of herders in and out of the state, without degenerating into conflict between the two supply chain of food and meat in the state.

He, however, urged the people to be law-abiding, assuring them of the Corps’ readiness to tackle crimes and vandalism in the country. Iyamu called on the residents to give timely information to the command to reduce response time with proactive strategies that could assist in crime prevention. (NAN)