Yuletide:NEMA urges motorists to be safety conscious

By Precious Akutamadu

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday urged motorists to be safety conscious during the Yuletide.

Mr Godwin Tepikor,the South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, gave the advise during the sensitisation programme for motorists in Port Harcourt.

The sensitisation programme tagged: ”Operation Eagle Eye”, was organised in collaboration with the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) in Rivers.

He also urged road users to obey traffic rules while driving.

He said that the essence of the programme was to ensure zero accident on highways during and after Yuletide.

Mr Tepikor expressed concern on reckless driving by some motorists, who do not consider the families they left behind.

”If you leave your home to travel out, your family expects you to return alive, bread winners should not lose their lives recklessly because they want to meet up with some challenges financially,” he said.

According to him, some commercial drivers usually felt that all the money they have not made from the month of January could be covered during the Yuletide.

”We advise all motorists to drive safely and get to their destination points and return alive,” he said.

Tapikor said that the agency in collaboration with FRSC, the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Rivers State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), other safety agencies would be on the roads to ensure safe driving.

In his remarks,the Sector Commander, FRSC in Rivers, Umah Galadunci, represented by Commander Nsa Ekpo, a Senior Road Commander said that passengers should also ensure their safety during journeys.

Ekpo advised that passengers should not distract drivers abut rather be vigilant enough to ensure that drivers were alert to ensure safe journeys.(NAN)