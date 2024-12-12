Yuletide:FG directs FRSC to intensify digital monitoring, enforcement

The Federal Government has directed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to expand its deployment of digital tools for monitoring and enforcement to enhance road

The Federal Government has directed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to expand its deployment of digital tools for monitoring and enforcement to enhance road safety and reduce traffic violations nationwide.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, gave the directive during the end of year (2024) Corps Marshal strategy session with the FRSC high command on Thursday in Abuja.

Akume, represented by Dr Maurice Mbaeri, Permane

nt Secretary, General Service Office (GSO), commended the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, for the remarkable strides he had achieved in the few months since his appointment.

The SGF said that the corps marshal’s visionary leadership and swift implementation of key initiatives were already yielding significant results.

He said that the FRSC had not only maintained its long-standing tradition of excellence but had also introduced innovative measures.

These, he said, were aimed at transforming the corps into a more dynamic, efficient and impactful organisation under the administration of CM Shehu Mohammed.

He, however, said that the corps had an important role to play as part of an integrated national security architecture whose role was strategic especially during the festive period.

“As we converge today under the theme “Strengthening Strategies for a Safe Festive Season”, it is imperative that we leverage the momentum generated by these accomplishments.

“The festive period, with its unique challenges of increased vehicular movement and heightened safety risks, demands an unwavering commitment to excellence.

“I urge the Commanding Officers gathered here to draw inspiration from the President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and focus on the following key priorities.

“Expand the deployment of digital tools for monitoring and enforcement, ensuring swift response to violations and incidents.

“Strengthen coordination among commands to ensure seamless operations across states, reducing congestion and travel delays.

“Intensify efforts to educate road users on safe driving practices, especially in addressing common festive season risks such as speeding and overloading.

“Continue to prioritise the welfare and motivation of the Officers and Marshals who are at the heart of these operations,” he said.

The SGF, however, said that the strategic partnerships forged with government agencies, private sector stakeholders and international organisations were evidence of the corps commitment to building a network of support for road safety.

Akume said that the collaborations were enhancing resource availability and fostering a shared responsibility for safer roads.

He assured that the FG remained steadfast in its support of the FRSC adding that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was fully aligned with the corps’ mission.

He also affirmed that the FG would provide all the necessary backing to ensure successful special operations before, during and after the yuletide.

The government will continue to demonstrate support for the Corps through granting approvals for procurement of vital operational tools and equipment for its operations.