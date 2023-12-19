Yuletide: VIO deploys 1, 700 personnel in FCT

By Yahaya Isah

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), says it has deployed 1,700 personnel to ensure free flow of traffic during the yuletide celebration in the territory.

The spokesman of the service, Mr Kalu Emetu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the service has already positioned its personnel across the city and the satellite towns to ensure a seamless traffic flow and hitch-free celebration.

”The job we are doing at the moment is the same job we have been doing. The only difference is that we have reinforced our capacity further for a hitch-free celebration.

”Our men and materials are well positioned. Over 1,700 of our men are in different locations within the FCT. They have been briefed on how to relate with the public, especially the motorists.

“They have been told to ensure that all they do is in line with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act CAP548, and in line with the FCT Traffic Regulations for professionalism,” he said.

Emetu said that all the efforts were geared toward ensuring that the celebration was hitch-free and devoid of complaint from any quarter.

This, he added, would also go a long way in ensuring that non of the personnel would take advantage of the period to extort money from motorists or cases of unethical behaviour.

“We want Nigerians to feel the positive impact of our men in ensuring that traffic is effectively controlled, especially to ease off any traffic gridlock and to also ensure that everything is handled professionally.

“We are also appealing to the motorists to do their own part by obeying traffic rules and regulations.

“This is because, it’s only when all the parties involved understand the right thing to do, that we can ensure a hitch-free free celebration and beyond.

“Of course, we are quite aware of the nature of this period, which is usually associated with heavy human and vehicular traffic. Everybody seems to be in hurry.

“But as much as they are all in a hurry, we still encourage them to ensure that they do not exceed the speed limit, avoid overloading and ensure their vehicles are in good condition,” he said.

The spokesperson further said that only vehicles in good condition would move from point A to point B seamlessly without causing any obstruction.

”Over the years, we have realised that most gridlocks that sometimes cause accidents are due to broken down vehicles, especially on the express ways.

“We know that the economy is hard but ensure your vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the road,”he advised.

Emetu appealed to members of the public to cooperate with the VIO for a peaceful celebration, adding that it was only through cooperation that the right thing would be done.(NAN)

