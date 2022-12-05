Yuletide: Transcorp Hilton Lights Up For Christmas

Transcorp Hilton has lit up its environment as part of activities to commence the annual Christmas ceremony for the yuletide celebration.

The event with all the excitement it brings is set to usher in the joy of the season, which comes with giving and kindness, described as the most wonderful time of the year.

The General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Bulent Tarlan, on December 1, 2022, invited friends, colleagues, and associates to a “Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony”, to usher all to the beautiful times of the season. It was a cheery moment of laughter, hearty conversations, memories, and reflections.

The beautiful Christmas trees were adorned with colorful bulbs to reflect the aesthetics that the birth of the child Jesus signifies. For Christians and enthusiasts of December, these are days of sharing charitable moments with family and friends.

The one-hour ceremony was graced with beautiful songs from the Abuja Metropolitan Music Society (AMEMUSO) choir, and some invitees stole some moments with rhythmic dance steps.

The ceremony came to an end with a vote of thanks from the Turkish-born General Manager, wishing everyone the joy that comes with the season.

Tarlan noted, “I feel so privileged to be here, Transcorp Hilton Abuja is not only the largest hotel in Nigeria but a legend and the largest hotel in Africa.

“We look forward to a whole new Christmas experience.

“This Christmas is going to be very special for me,” he said.

William Leonard Spencer Churchill, a British statesman, soldier, and writer who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom said, “Christmas is a season not only for rejoicing but of reflection”

And so in the heat of the wines and appetizers, invitees reflect on the journey so far and expectations of the future.”

In the same vein, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola expressed gratitude to the guests while urging them to enjoy the moment.

Olusola said, “We welcome you to the hotel Transcorp Hilton Abuja, to enjoy the beautiful lights. On the first of December, we always have our tree lighting.

“We have things planned for family, couples, and children, we have special offerings for Christmas day, and boxing day and our staff are excited to welcome you to our hotel as we are looking forward to having you.

Speaking further on the activities of the season she disclosed “so many activities packed for the season, we want you to give your wives and loved ones a break, couple time without disturbances from the children, and lots more.

“We have just revamped our Bukka restaurant and we are going to open it this December as it will be ready for the festive season.

“We have a theme night, African night, Chinese, Italian, and Mexican. It also comes with the theme even these well. What we want you to do is leave everything behind, feel secure, from all your troubles and enjoy as we come into the season.

She further expressed gratitude stating, “we do not take what we have for granted, we are compassionate about what we do to ensure that every guest that comes in here enjoys the superb treat. We are always striving to outdo our ourselves. So we are already thinking about what we will do next year.

“The challenges in the market we just keep riding on, but we are optimistic that this time next year things will be better not only for us but for all Nigerians.”

Photo:

L-R : Islam ElMaddah, Hotel Manager Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Sunil Kumar, Administrative Officer Indian High Commission; Bulent Tarlan, General Manager Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Mohammad Abdullah, Cultural Attache Indian High Commission; Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, Ashish Upadhyay, Administrative Officer Indian High Commission at the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony held in Abuja.