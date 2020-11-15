Yuletide: TRACE warns Ogun motorists against night journey

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun has warned motorists against embarking on night journey during the yuletide in order to reduce road accidents.

Mr Ajibade Adekunle, the Sango-Ota Area Commander, TRACE, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ogun.

Adekunle, who spoke on behalf of the Corps Commander/Chief Executive Officer of TRACE, Mr Seni Ogunyemi, said the warning had become imperative to avoid accidents, usually associated with night journey during the yuletide.

According to him, travelling at night is risky, as receiving assistance when accidents occur can be difficult, adding that this situation had resulted in many deaths.

He also noted that repairing faulty vehicles during night journeys could be extremely difficult.

“Travellers need to caution themselves against night trips; they must also ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on their journey,” he said.

Ogunyemi also warned motorists against flouting traffic rules and regulations, such as route violation, driving against traffic and use of phones while driving, among others, which, he said, could result in unnecessary loss of lives.

“They should maintain average speed of 50km/per hour during, before and after the ember months at construction zones, as many construction works are ongoing across the state,’’ he said.

The area commander reiterated the corps’ commitment to continued collaboration with other sister agencies to reduce gridlocks in major roads across the state.

He called for change of mindset by motorists on flouting of traffic rules to avoid penalties. (NAN)