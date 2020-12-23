Yuletide: Tallen distributes food items, clothing to 76 women groups

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has donated food items and wrappers

to 76 women groups in the FCT.

The minister, while making the distribution on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the gesture was to show love and support

to the women during the Christmas season.

According to her, the food items will cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the women and their families.

The minister, therefore, urged representatives of the various women groups to ensure that the items got to the target

beneficiaries, particularly the vulnerable in the society.

Mrs Lois Auta, who spoke on behalf of women and girls with disabilities, thanked the minister for the gesture.

She said “we are grateful for this huge gesture and it will go a long way in cushioning the effects of COVID-19 on

women and girls with disabilities.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the women were given rice, soy flour and wrappers.(NAN)