Yuletide: security, our topmost priority Community Chairman

The Community Development Committee (CDC) in Igando-Ikotun Local Development Council Area (LCDA) of Lagos State has pledged to prioritise the security of lives and properties in the council. Mr Ademola Osibeluwo, the Chairman of the CDC, made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Osibeluwo urged residents to be security-conscious and report suspicious movement within their vicinity in order to ensure that they are secured. “As a community, security has always been one of our focal points; it is a top priority, especially during this season. “We need to be conscious of our environment and it is our collective responsibility.

“We are working with the Police, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), the OPC and vigilante as we want to celebrate without fear,’’ he said. On measures put in place to stem cases of violence against women and girls, Osibeluwo said that all reported cases were being diligently prosecuted in courts. “About 10 men are currently at the Panti Police Station in Lagos.’’

He lamented that often times, such perpetrators of this act don’t get prosecuted. “But our council Chairman, Morenike Williams, is serious to the game by prosecuting the offenders,’’ he said. NAN reports that Igando-Ikotun security meeting, which holds every month, will be held at the council secretariat on Dec. 19. (NAN)