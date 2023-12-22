Friday, December 22, 2023
Yuletide: Police warn against use of fire works, crackers in Ondo

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Police in Ondo State have warned against the use of fireworks and crackers before, during and after the yuletide season in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Asabi, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by SP Funmilayo Odunlami- Omisanya,

Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) on Friday in Akure.

Asabi, who felicitated with the Christian faithful ahead of the celebration, said that the use of fireworks and crackers posed security threat to the state.

According to him, Those who engage in selling such items for celebration are warned to desist as the command will apprehend both the seller and the buyer.

The CP, therefore, said that adequate security arrangements had been made to ensure the state enjoyed a hitch free celebration during the festive period as incessant raids of black spots were ongoing, including daily show of force in the state.

“The command is also using this medium to inform the people of the State that the use of fire crackers/works such as Bangers and other “explosives” during the festive period would no longer be allowed as it posed security threat to the state.

“Parents are urged to warn their children/wards not to patronise or participate in activities such as the use of fireworks.

(NAN)

