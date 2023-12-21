Yuletide: Police recover assorted weapons in Delta

The police command in Delta has recovered assorted arms and ammunition in Ekpan Community in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.



The spokesperson for the command, DSP Bright Edafe stated this in a statement in Warri.

Edafe said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ekpan Division, CSP Aliyu Shaba received credible information about the activities of the hoodlums operating in Ekpan, Warri and environs.



He said that on getting the information, the DPO swiftly led a surveillance team of the division on the trail of the suspects.

“The DPO swiftly responded to this Intel and trailed the hoodlums to their hideout behind NIGER-CAT.

“However, upon sighting the Police, the hoodlums took to their heels, they were chased but to no avail,” he said.



Edafe said that an intensive search was conducted around an uncompleted building and in the process a certain sack was found.

He added that assorted weapons were found inside the sack when it was searched.

“Exhibits recovered from the hoodlums were: one AR rifle, two magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; one locally made cut-to-size gun.



“Others were: four rounds of live cartridges; one Awka-made beretta pistol and one round of 9mm ammunition,” he said.

The spokesperson said that efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend the fleeing suspects.



He said that the ember months operational activities emplaced by the Delta Commissioner of Police (CP) Mr Wale Abass was yielding results.

“This is a result of the crime-preventing strategy adopted by the CP to achieve a crime-free yuletide and beyond,” Edafe said. (NAN)

By Edeki Igafe

