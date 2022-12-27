Yuletide: Police neutralise 2 suspected kidnappers, recover weapons in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The Police Command in Delta has neutralised two suspected kidnappers and recovered assorted weapons from them in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were neutralised on Sunday by the Police patrol team attached to the “B division’, Warri.

He said that the incident happened within the neighborhood of the Upper Erejuwa Street in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe explained that the deceased were earlier apprehended on Saturday by the police patrol team while on a night surveillance patrol duty at the Okumagba Estate Roundabout in Warri South.

“On Dec. 24, 2022, the police patrol team intercepted a tricycle with two male occupants and subjected them to a search.

“During the search, three live cartridges concealed under the seat of the tricycle were recovered,” he said.

Edafe said that the suspects were taken into custody, adding that upon interrogation the suspects confessed to be members of a five-man kidnapping syndicate operating within Warri and environs.

“Acting on their confessions, on Dec. 25, the suspects led the Police operatives to their hideout at a house located at Upper Erejuwa Street, where one AK 49 rifle with Breach Number: 11876, one locally-made double barrel long gun and two machetes were recovered,” he said.

The command’s spokesman explained that on their way back to the Police Station, the two suspects jumped out of the moving Police Hilux vehicle in an attempt to escape adding that the police went after them.

“In a bid to demobilise them, they were maimed by the operatives, and rearrested. The suspects gave up the ghost while they were being taken to the hospital,” he said.

Edafe said that a manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing. (NAN)