Yuletide: Police intensify patrol, joint operations in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has intensified patrol, joint operations and raid of black spots to ensure hitch free Yuletide in the territory.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the command, Mr Bala Ciroma disclosed this at a news briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the command had redoubled efforts in the deployment of personnel, surveillance and stop and search operations in the territory.

Ciroma said the counter kidnapping operations of the command aimed at dislodging kidnappers and their bases was still ongoing.

He said the command would not leave any stone upturned until it rid the FCT of crime and criminality, adding that the ban on fireworks/knockouts was still in place.

The CP called on the public to ensure proper scrutiny of domestic applicants, drivers, house help and security guards before employment.

He said the call was in view of the new trend of crimes committed by domestic employees against employers and family members.

Ciroma said that a total of 53 suspects were arrested by the command over various criminal activities in the last one month.

He said one suspect, 29, was arrested on Dec. 8 by operatives from the command along Kwali-Rubochi axis over kidnapping.

The CP said two suspects, aged 42 years and 34 years, were also arrested on Dec. 9 over attempt to kidnap their employees.

Ciroma said four suspects were on Dec. 5 arrested by the anti-kidnapping squad attached to the command over car theft.

He said the suspects had confessed to have stolen 54 vehicles within the FCT during investigation.

The CP said that 34 fabricated master keys, two network jammers, three sledge hammers, 11 screw drivers, two towing vans and other items were recovered from the suspects.

Ciroma said that three suspects were arrested on Oct. 28 by a special anti-robbery squad attached to the command over cultism.

He said the suspects had confessed to belong to Arrow Vikings Confraternity during investigation, but added that efforts were being made to arrest the leader of the gang.

The CP said that the anti-cultism squad attached to the command had also arrested 13 suspects during an initiation party into Arrow Baga Sarakusa Marine, a secret cult.

He said the items recovered from the suspects were two initiation pots, several clothes badged with the cult emblem, initiation beads, red clothes, one large printed banner carrying the cult name and one rubber gun.

Ciroma said the suspectes would be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation. (NAN)