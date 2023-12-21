Yuletide: Police deploy personnel to worship, recreational centres in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has deployed adequate personnel to worship and recreational centres, as well as other public places to ensure public safety during the yuletide.

According to the command Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the deployment was ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba.

Garba who met with Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the FCT, said they must ensure crime free celebrations during and after the yuletide.

He also directed the commanders to adopt intelligence-led and visibility policing in line with the global best practices, and clampdown on criminal elements in all areas across the territory.

The commissioner of police urged residents to be vigilant and report emergencies or suspicious activities to the command through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

