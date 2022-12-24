Yuletide: Police deploy covert, overt security apparatus in FCT

By Monday Ijeh

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Sadiq Abubakar has ordered the deployment of both covert and overt security apparatus ahead of the Yuletide.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh on Saturday in Abuja said the deployment was to ensure a hitch free celebration in FCT.

Abubakar called on FCT residents to embrace love and peace in line with the core essence of the season and shun all forms of violence.

The commissioner had ordered a ban on the sales and use of all kinds of Fireworks, Fire-crackers, and Knockouts in the FCT.

He said the order was part of proactive move by the police to sustain the relative peace in the FCT.

Abubakar said it was also, to contain crimes and criminality, particularly the ones associated with end of year and the Yuletide.

The CP had ordered all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Police Units within the FCT to carry out due enforcement of the ban.

He directed the DPOs to ensure that violators were arrested and brought to book.

Abubakar enjoined residents to be vigilant, security conscious and ensure prompt report of suspicious activities to the command through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

He pledged the commitment of the command to ensure the safety, security and peaceful co-existence of all residents of the territory. (NAN)