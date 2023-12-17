Yuletide: Police announce massive deployment in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced massive deployment of personnel and materials to ensure security of lives and property ahead of the Yuletide.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She said the deployment includes visibility policing at various places of worship and event centres across the FCT.

According to her, there will be raids of identified black spots, uncompleted buildings, and shanties, stop and search, vehicular and foot patrol, and inter-agency cooperation.

Adeh said the idea was to ensure that FCT residents enjoy hitch free festivity, before, during and after the Christmas celebration.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Haruna Garba, enjoined FCT residents not to use knockouts, and firecrackers that might cause panic or apprehension in the territory.

Adeh urged residents to be vigilant and report suspicious movements to the police, on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

