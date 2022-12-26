Yuletide: PDP candidate preaches love, distributes foodstuffs, cash to party faithful

By Akeem Abas

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Chief Joseph Tegbe, has distributed food items and cash as the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Tegbe distributed the food items and cash to party faithful, religious leaders, community leaders as well as the less privileged across the nine local governments in the senatorial district.

Tegbe said that the exercise was part of the activities marking this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He wish the people of his senatorial district and Oyo State in general fantastic celebrations, urging them to share with the needy around them in line with the dictates of the season.

“As we celebrate Christmas and the thrills that come with it, let us remember the needy who can barely afford a daily meal, let alone celebrate Christmas in the way they would have wished to.

“Jesus, who is the reason for the season, gave all in his life and even gave his life for this reason.

“I, therefore, urge everyone who has enough to ensure that they give to those who can’t afford, knowing full well that the Almighty God will reward every good deed.

“It is my joy to help as many people as possible to enjoy the season.

“I also enjoin everyone to also ensure that they help at least one person. We should ensure that we make someone feel the love of the season,” he said.

Tegbe, who thanked the people of Oyo South Senatorial District for their support so far, pledged to push for bills that would ensure their welfare if given the opportunity to represent them in the Upper Chamber in 2023.

He also pledged to work assiduously for better standard of living for his constituents and the state as a whole.

The senatorial candidate implored the people to vote y PDP candidates across all levels, to enjoy continuity of the ongoing accelerated development in the state and spread it across the country.(NAN)