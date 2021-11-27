Yuletide: NURTW cautions members against reckless driving

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Sabo branch, Kaduna, has cautioned its members against reckless driving during the Yuletide to avoid accidents.

Mr Ibrahim Ado, Secretary of the Union, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Saturday.

According to Ado, during the Yuletide, most drivers have the tendency of making money by going for more trips which often lead to reckless driving and accident.

“Greed is what usually lead to speeding, hence increased road crashes during this period.

“We have on a continuous basis, held sensitisation meetings with our members to regulate the number of trips bearing in mind that there is usually increase vehicular movement during the Yuletide.

“It is better to be alive than be in a hurry to make money and at the end of the day lose your life and that of other innocent passengers,” Ado said.

He noted that the Union was collaborating with other agencies including; Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the police to ensure sanity on the roads, especially during the Yuletide.

Ado also cautioned members to be security conscious and desist from picking passengers on the highway.

“There had been cases where drivers were victim of kidnaping because they picked passengers on the highway,” he said.

He, however, advised members of the public not to patronise private vehicles while traveling, but go to recognised motor parks and fill passenger’s manifest before take off. (NAN)

