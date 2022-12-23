Yuletide: NSCDC preaches peaceful festivities, deploy 900 personnel in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

The Sokoto Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 900 personnel, ahead of the yuletide festivities in the state.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Saleh Dada, disclosed this to the newsmen on Friday in Sokoto.

Dada said the deployed personnel would man worship centers, recreational facilities and other strategic locations across the state throughout the festive period.

He urged the personnel to be civil and professional in carrying out the task, even as promised to support them in the course of their operations.

The commandant assured that NSCDC would continue to be proactive in ensuring peaceful and hitch-free celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commandant had earlier held a meeting with members of community associations in the state.

While felicitating the Christian faithful and the entire people of the state on the yuletide celebrations, he assured them continued cooperation.

Dada also urged them to always be law-abiding and embrace peace, love and harmony, especially during the festive period.

He appealed to members of the public to ensure that the peace and harmony currently being enjoyed in state were maintained at all times. (NAN)