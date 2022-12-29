Yuletide: NSCDC deploys tactical units across Ebonyi

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ebonyi, says it has deployed tactical units across the state to protect critical infrastructure during and after the yultide.

The State Commandant of the corps, Felix Gbolade, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abakaliki while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Gbolade who spoke through the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Paul Odimba, said that the command also assured the citizens of their safety.

“The tactical squads include the anti-vandalism team, rapid response squad, female strike force, agro-rangers, among others.

“The personnel were adequately trained to comply with the rule of engagements and subsequently deployed to the nooks and crannies of the state,” he said.

The state commandant said that the command’s intelligence team had been deployed to various flashpoints across the state.

“It is better to be proactive than reactive as the intelligence team will be providing intelligence information on how to ensure peaceful yuletide in the state.

“All divisional officers, operational heads among others are to ensure that vandalism or breach of peace are checked.”

He noted that the command liased with the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) on ways to ensure maximum security for its facilities in the state.

“We visited the the INEC office at Izzi Local Government Area of the state recently destroyed by hoodlums.

“We discovered that the location of the facility was vulnerable, making it difficult for maximum security to be provided.

“We have, however, suggested that its facilities, especially those in the rural areas, be sited in locations that are not vulnerable,” he said. (NAN)