Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 3,552 personnel in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

The Plateau Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3,552 personnel to ensure peaceful Christmas and New year celebrations in the state.

DSC Chris Longbit, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Jos.

According to Longbit, Mr Alexander Barunde, the Commandant of the corps in the state, had advised the personnel to be professional in their conduct.

”The commandant had also assured that the corps shall leave nothing to chance to ensure that the Christmas and New year festivities are celebrated peacefully devoid of crime and uproar,”he said

Longbit said that the commandant also appealed to citizens to be law-abiding and report any suspicious movements that could disrupt the peace being currently enjoyed in the state.

”We want to avoid anything that will lead to break down of law and order during and after the yuletide

”But we want to warn all mischief makers to desist forthwith with any criminally-minded plans as security agencies will make sure the arm of the law catches up with them,”Longbit said.

While wishing all Christian faithful in the state a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations,the PRO said residents not entertain any fear celebrating during the yuletide period.

According to him, adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safety of lives and property.(NAN)