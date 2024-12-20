Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 3,542 operatives in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC ) Command in Kano State has deployed 3,542 officers to provide security during and after Christmas and New Year festivities in the state.

The NSCDC commandant in the state, Mohammed Falala, said this an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

He said that Corps and other security agencies were working towards ensuring a crisis-free celebrations across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

He also said that an effective operational order on how to provide security at the pray grounds, public buildings, recreation centres and motor parks had been issued to appropriate deployed officers.

Falala said security agencies had mobilised sufficient armed personnel to enhance free movement of residents in all the major highways before, during and after the festivities.

He assured the residents of the state that the Corps will partner other agencies to provide adequate security before, during and after the Eid el-Fitr in the state.

“The Corps maintain 24- hour surveillance and protection of critical infrastructure across nooks and crannies in the state`.

“Miscreants are strongly warned to shun causing breach of public peace as defaulters will be made to face full wrath of the law,” he said.

The Commandant urged parents to caution their wards against any act of public disturbance such as thuggery.

“We will not hesitate to clamp down on any miscreants who may want to use the period to cause any disruption of public peace.

“The ban of traditional horse-riding ceremony and use of fireworks, knockouts and other explosive devices is still in force.

“Anyone found riding horse for any celebration shall be arrested and such horse will be confiscated,” he warned.

He called on the public to be security consciousness before, during and after the celebration urging them to report any suspicious movement or persons to the nearest security agencies for intervention.(NAN)