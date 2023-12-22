Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 25,000 personnel to provide security nationwide

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 25,000 of its personnel to ensure protection of lives, and critical infrastructure across the nation during the yuletide season.

Dr Ahmed Audi, NSCDC Commandant General (CG) stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Audi said that the deployed officers and men of the corps drawn from several tactical units, would be on active surveillance to ensure that citizens celebrate the festive season without fear.

“I will like to assure Nigerians that the corps will come out massively to ensure they provide safety for Nigerians.

“In collaboration with sister agencies, we will ensure to secure citizens while they have fun especially at entertainment centres.

“We want this period to be devoid of crisis or any unfortunate scene that could cause confusion,” he said.

The commandant general warned that the corps was poised to deal with any citizen who may have the intention of causing mayhem during the yuletide season. (NAN)

By Kelechi Ogunleye

