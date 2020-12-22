Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel in Kaduna

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) in Kaduna State said that 2,500 of its personnel would be deployed around Kaduna metropolis to help secure the state during the yuletide.
Mr Nurradeen Abdullahi, NSCDC Commandant in Kaduna State, said this while addressing Heads of Departments and Area Commanders of the command on Tuesday in Kaduna.
Abdullahi said that the deployment was necessary to ensure hitch-free Christmas and New Year holidays.
The Commandant urged the 23 Divisional Officers to ensure that they mobilise and deploy the personnel in their divisions.
He tasked them to supervise and monitor the personnel after they must have been deployed.
Abdullahi said that the command was ready to work in synergy with other agencies to ensure that the state is well secured.
He urged members of communities, religious leaders and traditional leaders to help security agencies carry out the job succeefully.
Abdullahi called on all and sundry to report suspected acts and persons whose actions portend threats to the relative peace enjoyed in the state.
The Commandant cautioned parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards against indulging in bad habits.
He assured the citizens of the command’s resolve to prosecute cases of rape against children, gender based violence without compromise.(NAN)
