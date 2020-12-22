Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel in Kaduna

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) in Kaduna State said that 2,500 of its personnel would be deployed around Kaduna metropolis to help secure the state during the yuletide.

Mr Nurradeen Abdullahi, NSCDC Commandant in Kaduna State, said this while addressing Heads of Departments and Area Commanders of the command on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said that the deployment was necessary to ensure hitch-free Christmas and New Year holidays.

The Commandant urged the 23 Divisional Officers to ensure that they mobilise and deploy the personnel in their divisions.