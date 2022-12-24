Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 2,000 operatives for 24-hour surveillance in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Katsina Command has deployed 2,000 uniform and undercover operatives to maintain 24-hour surveillance in the state during the yuletide.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Tukur-Abdara confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Katsina.

He said that operatives were deployed to maintain 24-hour surveillance on critical national assets and infrastructure, places of worship, flash points and routine patrol across the 34 local government areas of the state.

According to Tukur-Abdara, this is paramount so as to enable the good people of Katsina to celebrate with their friends and families during the yuletide.

“All hands are therefore on deck among all security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“The Commandant, Muhammed Sanusi-Bello, is using this opportunity to assure the good people of the state of the command’s readiness to maintain law and order during this festive period.

“He also urged them to conduct themselves lawfully and if they noticed any infraction or suspicious movement to promptly inform security agencies so as to nip the problem in the bud before it escalates into a more serious security breach.

“To parents, the commandant said that they should be more vigilant on their wards and make sure wherever they go, they are accompanied by adults so as to prevent them falling into the hands of criminals.”

He further expressed the commandant’s good wishes to Christians and the entire people of the state for a happy Christmas and New Year celebrations. (NAN)