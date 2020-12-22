Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,800 personnel in Ondo State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has deployed 1,800 personnel to provide adequate security before, during and after the yuletide in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant, Edenabu Eweka, said this in a statement in Akure on Tuesday issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Olufemi Omole.

Eweka, who said that the personnel were deployed across 18 local government areas, urged them to provide security and shun any form of violation of human rights while discharging their statutory duties.