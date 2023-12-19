Thursday, December 21, 2023
Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel in Adamawa

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 1,200 personnel to ensure hitch free Christmas celebrations in Adamawa.

The Spokesman of the Corps, ASP Nyako Baba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday, that the personel had been deployed to strategic places to maintain law and order across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Baba quoted the Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Mainasara, as warning the personel against unproffesional acts capable of formenting troubles during the festive period.

“This season we are going to experience influx of people due to the series of activities and travels among others.

“Our rapid response squad, female squad and intelligent officers would performed the exercise in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a hitch free Yuletide,” he said.

While advising parents to monitor their wards against indulging in immorals, Mainasara urged residents of the state to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies. (NAN)

