Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,100 operatives in Edo

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,100 operatives for special operations during the Yuletide season.
The Commandant in the state, Mr George Edem, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.
Edem said the deployment of the operatives was to ensure a hitch-free yuletide season and to prevent crime in the state, noting that the operatives were deployed to markets, recreation centres and places of worship.
The commandant said the operatives were drawn from the counter-terrorism unit, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and anti-vandalism units.
Edem also disclosed that the command had recently recovered about 20 vehicles from criminal elements in the state.
He advised youths in the state to eschew all forms of violence and unwholesome acts that would jeopardise a peaceful Christmas celebration in the state.
“As we look forward to a peaceful, secured and prosperous 2021, let us embrace again our long established culture of brotherly love, unity, peace and constitutional authority.” (NAN)
