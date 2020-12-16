Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,100 operatives in Edo

The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,100 operatives for special operations during the Yuletide season.

The Commandant in the state, Mr George Edem, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

Edem said the deployment of the operatives was to ensure a hitch-free yuletide season and to prevent crime in the state, noting that the operatives were deployed to markets, recreation centres and places of worship.

The commandant said the operatives were drawn from the counter-terrorism unit, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and anti-vandalism units.