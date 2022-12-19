Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1, 931 additional personnel in Anambra

By Francis Onyeukwu

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed additional 1,931 personnel to beef up security operations across Anambra, ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mr Edwin Okadigbo, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Awka.

Okadigbo said that the deployment of additional personnel was in view of the increase in socio-economic, political and cultural activities during the yuletide.

He assured residents of the state of corps’ readiness to ensure water-tight security during the festivities.

“We equally enjoin people to cooperate with NSCDC and other security agencies in their efforts at ensuring peaceful celebrations.

“We expect you to report any suspicious person or object to the nearest NSCDC formation in all the 21 local government areas of the state or call the command’s emergency phone number: 0806 676 9442,” he said.

Okadigbo quoted the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Isdiore Chikere, as assuring that the corps would continue to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens and the critical national assets and infrastructure.

He said that adequate security measures had been put in place to collaborate with other security agencies and critical stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and orderly yuletide.

Chikere further stated that the 1,931 officers and men were drawn from Tactical Squad, Operations Department, Anti-vandals Unit, Agro-Rangers, Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Rapid Respond Unit ( RRS).

Others, according to him, include: Special Female Squad, Chemical, Biological Radioactive Nuclear Energy Unit (CBRNE), Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection Department and the Department of Intelligence and Investigation.

He said that the personnel would be deployed for both foot and mobile patrols as well as fixed-point presence and other operations in churches, event/recreational centres, motor parks and markets, among others.

The commandant called on the personnel to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

“The command is prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause breakdown of law and order before, during and after the festive period,” he said.

Chikere used the medium to extend his warm greetings to Christian faithful and other citizens of the state on the 2022 Christmas and New Year celebrations. (NAN)