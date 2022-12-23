Yuletide: NIPR President urges Nigerians to embrace peace

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, has called on all Nigerians to embrace peace in line with the mood of the yuletide season and eschew bitterness, especially as we progress towards the 2023 general elections.

According to the President, this season also calls for sacrifice on the part of all citizens, as the task of nation building belongs to all Nigerians.

He noted that now more than ever, there is the need for values re-orientation in order to reshape our thinking as a people and reflect on the challenges of our national development, especially in view of the recent happenings in the country.

He called on Nigerians, particularly the political class, to cultivate the culture and practice of non-violent communication and stressed the significance of the trust elements in our social interactions, noting that trust has been eroded and has thus created trust deficit experienced by the leadership.

He therefore called for the rebuilding of trust through inclusive governance, entrenching a culture of Social Justice for national integration, cohesive federalism & sustainable peace.