Yuletide: Nigeria’s unity is sacrosanct – Tambuwal

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has felicitated with Nigerian Christians, during the Yuletide.

Tambuwal, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello on Wednesday, said the unique event brings to the fore, the needed unity of Nigeria, which is “sacrosanct, inviolable and paramount.”

According to him, the Yuletide is also a period of reflection on what differentiates Nigerians so that they may understand each other.

“Allah says in the Holy Quran that he created mankind as races and tribes so that they may understand each other. Therefore, our being together as one is a divine design that should made to continue existing,” he stressed.

The governor, who joined his Imo state counterpart, Emeka Ihedioha to celebrate the Christmas, also sued for peace and understanding, among all Nigerians.

He prayed for Allah’s blessings, mercies and good tiding on this auspicious occasion, wishing all Christians a merry Christmas and many happy returns.