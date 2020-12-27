Yuletide: NGO donates cloths, food to IDPs camp in Abuja

Project One, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Sunday donated clothes and food items to children at the Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, in Abuja as part of its Christmas humanitarian service.

Mrs Bisayo Busari-Akinnadeju, the Executive Director of the organization, during donation of the items, said that the gesture was a way of giving the children in the camp a sense of belonging as Nigerians celebrated the yuletide.

She said that giving to IDPs was a service to humanity and an act of charity, love, care, and a sense of hope to the IDPs even as they thrive to put their lives back to order.

According to her, the donation of clothes is under the “Cloth the Babies Campaign” which is part of the organisation’s yearly programme to give back to the society.

“As the end of every calendar year calls for celebration which includes charitable activities and extension of love to the less or under privileged amongst us.

“In continuation of our “Cloth the Babies Campaign” we are here at the Kuchingoro IDPs camp to rejoice with the children and to give them a sense of belonging.

“We are clothing children between the ages of five and below with new clothes in a merry atmosphere.

“And, also to give their parents hope and remind them that they are not alone in the struggle to give their children basic needs and to get their lives back in order,” she said

Busari-Akinnadeju urged other well meaning Nigerians to extend the yuletide celebration beyond their homes to the under privileged and to those in need of shelter, food and clothing.

According to her, the act of remembering and giving to the needy, especially to little children goes a long way to shape their minds and boost their confidence as they grow into adults.

She urged the parents at the camp not to relent in praying for peace and stability of the country.

She disclosed that the donation of food was in partnership with DOB Foundation, a nutrition and wellness organisation, which caters for the nutritional needs and wellness of children, pregnant woman, elderly, inmates, hospital patience and other vulnerable groups in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the parents and children at the IDPs camp were full of joy as they received both cloths and food items.

The Women Leader in the camp, Mrs Ladi Mathias, commended the NGO for remembering and sharing with them during the yuletide.

She said that the gesture was appreciated as it would go a long way in addressing some of the challenges in the camp.

Mathias expressed hope that the peace of Nigeria would be restored and displaced persons returned to their various homes.

Mrs Anges John from Borno, prayed for God’s blessings and provision for the donors even as she appealed for more intervention in the area of education.

Project One is an organisation set up to promote citizenship appreciation, political education and leadership values right from the cradle. (NAN)