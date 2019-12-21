Yuletide: NGO distributes food items to 300 families in Lagos

Food Angels, an NGO, on Saturday brought smiles to the faces of members of about 300 families in Lagos by donating to them various food items to celebrate Christmas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NGO distributed hampers of non perishable food items to the beneficiaries in Gbagada area of Lagos.

Items in the hampers included rice, beans, garri, oil, baked beans, tomato pastes, tinned fruit, pepper, onions, pasta, cereals, Maggi cubes, tea bags, powdered milk, biscuits, sugar, salt, tinned fish, corned beef and frozen chicken, among others.

Dr Lolade George, Founder of Food Angels, told NAN that the gesture was to support many families and children that might go without food this Christmas.

She said that about 1,000 different families had been touched in the last three years.

“The distribution is managed effectively to reach those in genuine need at this time of the year. This Christmas, too many families will go without food due to poverty.

“Food Angels seeks to alleviate this in its own little way.

“Next year, we plan to reach Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos and some parts in the East,” she said.

Her mother, Mrs Adedoyin Tinubu, 76, said the project was a family one, stressing that she was supporting her daughter with a view to bring joy to the people.

An official of Food Angels, Mrs Victoria Nosa, said beneficiaries were from orphanage homes, widows, widowers and single parents who were mostly mobilised through social media.

Some of the beneficiaries commended Food Angels, calling on other well meaning Nigerians to do same for the less privileged.

A single mother of three, Rukewve Eyenre, said that the gesture was a great relief.

Eyenre called on the government to create a platform for single parents, widows and widowers to get support.

Another beneficiary, Ngozi Obi, commended Food Angels for the gesture, calling on the government to and well-to-do Nigerians to make life easier for the poor by providing similar assistance.

NAN reports that some of the beneficiaries were seeking for transport fair to take them home with the food items, while many who did not make the list went home disappointed. (NAN)