Yuletide: NEMA urges motorists to observe speed limit, road signs

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called on motorists to closely observe speed limit and road signs as they ply major roads this Yuletide. The South-East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Fred Anusim, made the call while flagging-off NEMA’s “Operation Eagle-Eye’’ at the 4-Corner Junction along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Enugu State. Anusim urged motorists to put their vehicles in order, adding that they should prepare for their journey early and desist from undue haste.

The coordinator said that NEMA would be partnering with other sister agencies and stakeholders especially the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure a hitch-free flow of traffic in major roads. According to him, the operation will ensure there is zero crash on major roads within the South-East as well as on-the-spot care for possible accident victims. “Operation Eagle-Eye is a yearly operation of NEMA meant to deploy essential materials and specialised personnel to attend to issues of easing of traffic-flow and on-the-spot accident victims’ rescue on major roads.

“We have moved all our staff, both operational and administrative, for the operation. “Presently, we have five teams made up of five personnel each. “NEMA also deployed its Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulance, another rescue ambulance and some patrol vehicles. “The Operation Eagle-Eye will cover major four roads within the South-East, which included; Enugu-Port Harcourt; Enugu-Awka-Onitsha; Enugu-Abakaliki and Enugu-9th Mile-Nsukka-Obollafor Roads,’’ he said. Anusim said that the operation, which would run for 15 days, would end on Jan. 4, 2021; adding that NEMA teams would be working and be on alert for 24 hours daily.

Speaking, the FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Kalu Ogbonnaya, thanked NEMA for its support to ensure a hitch-free yuletide traffic yearly especially in the South-East. Ogbonnaya said that the FRSC would continue to partner with NEMA, other stakeholders and sister security agencies to see that Nigerians are safe while on the roads. “The yearly Operation Eagle-Eye is a welcomed assistance to the FRSC by the Federal Government through NEMA and we will continue to work together for the benefit of Nigerians,’’ he said. (NAN)