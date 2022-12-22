Yuletide: NEMA moves to prevent road accident in Adamawa

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday inaugurated Operation Eagle -Eye, to prevent road crashes during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

This is contained in a statement by Hafizu Bello, the spokesman of the agency in Yola.

He said the exercise would be implemented in collaboration between the agency and relevant stakeholders in disaster management.

According to him, the campaign will create awareness among motorists and road users on safety measures to avert road accident.

“The operation, an annual event aimed at sensitising and creating awareness on road users, especially motorists on the highways, motor parks and other sensitive areas.

“It is being organised during peak period of mass travelling and commuting to reduce the rate of over speeding, overloading and reckless driving,” he said.

He further warned motorists against violation of traffic regulations while driving, adding the act may jeopardise traffic flow and expose many to risks.

He cautioned drivers to shun alcoholism and intoxicants as well as imbibe use of seat belt and adhere to speed limit to ensure safety on the road.

Mr Yelwa Dauda-Dio, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, reiterated readiness of the command to enforce traffic rules.

He said the command had deployed personnel to ensure accident free Yuletide in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of the Nigeria Red Cross, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other stakeholders attended the event. (NAN)