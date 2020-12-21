Yuletide: NEMA launches operation eagle eye in Niger

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Minna Operations Office, on Monday, launched Operations Eagle Eye, to curb road carnage during the Christmas and New Year festivities. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the exercise tagged “Towards an emergency Free Yuletide”, and organised in partnership with disaster managers, had motorists and road users enlightened on proactive measures to avert road mishaps. In his address, Retired AVM Muhammadu Mohammed, Director-General (D-G) of NEMA, said the operation was to sensitise commuters, particularly drivers on the need to drive safely and observe all traffic rules.

Mohammed, represented by Mrs Lydia Wagami, Head NEMA Operations Office, said that the operation was also a response mechanism to aid swift response to emergencies during the yuletide. “NEMA, Minna Operations office, will strategically deploy teams that will cover different routes in the state under its purview, which are Niger and Kwara states. “Stakeholders were brought together to ensure that all hands are on deck to save lives of the people,” he said. The D-G added that the agency had been coordinating resources towards managing disasters such as road crash, which ranks highest among disasters that claim lives.

He said the agency had the support of organisations such as the Federal Road Safety Corps, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Fire Service, Red Cross, states emergency management agency, and the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps.

While admonishing drivers to drive with care and maintain moderate speed, Mohammed noted that the agency’s focus this year was to reduce to the barest minimum, the rising cases of road traffic accidents. He urged drivers to avoid alcohol, and advised motorists to be sensitive in picking the vehicles they were boarding, as well as adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols. (NAN)