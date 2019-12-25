Yuletide: Mr LA urges peace, tolerance

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chieftain and senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central, Lawal Adamu Usman, fondly called Mr LA, on Wednesday called on Nigerians to remain peaceful with one another, reassuring, and courageous.

With the advantage of hindsight from turbulence experienced in the passing year, which was marked with terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, election violence and economic hardship giving rise to a refugee crisis, distrust and uncertainties in parts of Nigeria, Mr LA, acknowledged these worrisome developments which have and are still taking place, whilst also pacifying the many concerns and fears of the people.

Mr LA while calling for peace in the country, noted that in the present circumstances, everyone ought to respond with acts that are simple, balanced, consistent, capable of seeing and doing what is essential and urging not only Christians, but the whole of mankind to do this in order to retrieve a lost nation.

He reminded the people of the spirit of this season by upholding the very values Jesus taught and embodied, by calling to “care for those on society’s margins, the sick and the hungry, the poor and the persecuted.“

The PDP chieftain emphasized on hope as light to battle the darkness that has been experienced this year. Above all things, he stressed a sentiment of gratitude and accomplishment.

“In a time when people seem too preoccupied with the negativity pervading all aspects of their life, to remember the many things to be thankful for is to acknowledge how these things far outweigh the negativity.

“In doing so, we must bravely acknowledge these fears instead of denying them, and thereby not allowing them to determine our way of life,” LA said.

Mr LA then called on Nigerians to be thankful of what they have established, and to keep this in mind when facing future obstacles.

“On behalf of my family, friends and supporters, I wish everyone happy holidays and a courageous and optimistic new year,” he said.