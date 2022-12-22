Yuletide: LP senatorial candidate donates 700 bags of rice to widows, orphans

By Amen Gajira

Mr Mike Auta, Kaduna-South Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has distributed 700 bags of rice to widows and orphans in the area, to celebrate Christmas.

Mohammed Zakari, Director-General of Auta Campaign Organisation, made the donation on Auta’s behalf in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were received by the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in the zone.

The leadership of the two religious bodies were tasked with the distribution of the items to the aforementioned beneficiaries.

Zakari said the donation was part of the candidate’s commitment to providing relief for the less privileged at this festive period.

“Giving love and sharing with one another remains the underlying message of the yuletide season.

“That is why our candidate decided to reach out to the poor with these food items to facilitate a joyous celebration for them.

“We are giving 350 bags each to JNI and CAN who will identify the widows and orphans and pass it on to them,” he added

He tasked the CAN and JNI leadership to ensure that the items got to the intended beneficiaries.

Also speaking, Mr Kaburat Jeremiah, Secretary of Auta’s campaign, described the candidate as a renowned philanthropist who had the interest of the downtrodden at heart.

Jeremiah called on the people to support Auta’s political movement, as he was out to serve them.

“Our candidate will do much more for people at the grassroots if you support his political ambition,” he stated.

He implored them to celebrate peacefully and use the period to pray fervently for God’s blessings upon the land.

In their separate remarks, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu and Rev. Musa Ishiaku, JNI Chairman and CAN Coordinating Secretary respectively in the zone, described the gesture as the first of its kind.

They prayed God to reward the candidate for his kind heart just as they wished him success at the polls in 2023. (NAN)