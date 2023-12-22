Yuletide: LAWMA vows to tackle waste surge

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has restated its readiness to ensure a clean and sustainable environment during Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said that although there would be increase in waste generation during the period, the agency would leave no stone unturned in ensuring a clean environment.

“We are anticipating a 100 per cent increase in waste generation during Christmas and New Year festivities, but we are determined to leave no stone unturned in maintaining a clean and healthy environment for Lagosians to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones,” Gbadegesin said.

The managing director outlined LAWMA’s sanitation approaches for the period.

He said the approaches included intensified street and highway sanitation, effective operations by Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators backed by LAWMA’s own fleet, and publication of phone numbers for residents to report waste management issues.

“To handle the expected waste surge, LAWMA has ramped up efforts on street and highway sanitation across the state.

” PSP operators responsible for waste collection in specific areas have been mandated to deliver efficient services, with LAWMA providing additional backup trucks where needed.

“We have also released dedicated lines on our social media handles (@lawma_gov on Twitter and Instagram, as well as @lawma.gov on Facebook for residents to report any infractions,” Gbadegesin said.

The managing director also said that the agency would distribute trash bags during the celebrations to enable residents to containerise their waste for seamless evacuation by assigned PSP operators.

He appealed to motorists to drive with caution to safeguard the lives of sanitation workers (street sweepers) and other service providers.

While wishing Lagosians merry Christmas and New Year celebrations, Gbadegesin admonished them to shun indiscriminate waste disposal. (NAN)

By Fabian Ekeruche

