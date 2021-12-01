Yuletide: Lagos residents embrace early shopping

As the Christmas ans New Year festive season draws close, some residents across the Lagos metropolis have embraced early shopping, to avoid the price jump and other factors that accompany last minute shopping.

This was observed during a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in markets around Lagos Island such as Balogun, Dosumu, and Idumota on Wednesday.The survey revealed that about 90 per cent of responders who were shoppers had purchased items inclusive of clothing, shoes, home decorations, perishable and non-perishable food items within the last one week.Mrs Adeyinka Kolawole, a human resource expert, told NAN that she had adopted early shopping method from her mother who got items for the festive season around October.This, she said, was to avoid human and vehicular traffic at the markets, increased theft during the season, stress and rush.

Kolawole noted that the law of supply and demand was more pronounced during the Yuletide, particularly on perishable food items, as people came out in their numbers to make purchases.“I prefer early shopping as I hate the stress and rush plus traffic of last minute shopping.“I have bought all my items including rice to avoid any inconveniences that would come with last minute shopping and I have been doing this since I got married 10 years ago, having learnt same from my mother,” she said.Mrs Florence Umoren, a trader, also told NAN that she had purchased 90 per cent of her children’s Christmas and new year’s wears because they were cheaper to buy now than later.“

They are selling old stock to clear the stores at very cheap rates and by the time new stock arrives towards that Christmas time, they would be costlier.“The difference between both lies in the design and other small modalities and this depends on individual preferences and pocket size,” she said.Mrs Aisha Dimas, a baker, said she had purchased her items since last week because of her belief that prices would go up once salaries were paid and people started shopping in their droves for the celebrations.“Some prices I checked about a month ago are now more expensive.“Some people have the money to shop but haven’t got time to go shopping at the market so they do some things online and yes some prices have increased already,” she said.

Meanwhile, NAN interactions with some traders in the market revealed low sales, with some optimistic of better turnout.According to a ready-to-wear item dealer at Mandilas area, in Lagos, Mr Yusuf Hassan, the turnout is low, but traders are optimistic of a boost towards the end of the year as the festivities approach.“For now, the turnout is very low; most traders are sitting down but are very optimistic about end of the year because it’s ready-to-wear items we do sell and there would be no need for tailoring and amendment which would have been the case if it were Ankara or other sewing materials,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Ibitayo Babayemi, a cloth seller along the Dosumu market corridor, told NAN they were getting good number of sales because their items were cheaper, and people were buying as much as possible due to the fear of inflation and dollar instability.

Mr Lateef Babamale, a fabric dealer, lamented the low turnout at the moment but expressed hope that towards the celebrations proper, things would look up.“Fabric stores are extremely poor so far because exchange rate has diverted many people from patronising fabrics.“However, towards the celebrations, we know that people would make their last minute purchases and we would all be happy again,” he said.(NAN)(

