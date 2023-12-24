Sunday, December 24, 2023
Yuletide: Kalu urges Nigerians to embrace peace, unity

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Former Abia governor, Sen. Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity as they celebrate the yuletide and New Year.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Privatisation made the call in his Christmas and New Year message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Kalu in the message, urged the country’s political class to work for the growth and progress of the people.

“Unity is a panacea for development, as Nigeria’s diversity should be explored for nation building.

“The country is blessed with human capital and natural resources.

“I, therefore,  join other Nigerians in celebrating yet another Christmas and end of year festivities,” he said.

The senator said that 2023 had been a challenging year for Nigerians just as other countries but there were still many reasons to celebrate as a nation.

“The country will be stronger if everyone play respective roles with patriotism.

“Let us support people at the helm of affairs at various levels of government in a bid to build a prosperous nation.

“The holiday should be used for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation for a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

The senator urged Nigerians to use the special season to offer prayers for leaders at the national, sub- national and local government levels.

“Together, we can build a nation of our dream.

“I wish Nigerians a hitch-free and fulfilling holidays,” he added.  (NAN)

