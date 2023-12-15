Yuletide: Kaduna residents lament high cost of foodstuffs, transport fares

As the Yuletide season approaches, residents of Kaduna state preparing for Christmas have lamented the high cost of food items and transportation.

To celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Christian faithful across the globe celebrate Christmas on December 25 annually with friends and families.

Some of the residents who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they would celebrate the day with what they could afford.

Joseph John, an entrepreneur said he would celebrate Christmas with what he could afford, saying that there was no need to over stretch himself.

“The cost of living is skyrocketing and the means remain stunted; It is therefore a wise decision in my opinion to keep the celebrations low profile.

“For Christmas, if I used to use 6 chickens in the past I’ll cut it to 2 or 3 to make sure I spend within my means. As far as traveling goes, I’m avoiding that by any means necessary,”,he said

Similarly, Mrs. Lilian Silas, a civil servant said the season comes with lots of excitement and expectations from family as it is characterized with shopping and giving to the less privileged.

She, however, said that the economic realities on ground may hinder the major symbol Christmas was known for which was sharing gifts and food to family and loved ones.

“Almost all the things we need to celebrate have doubled up in price, a sizable chicken is from N7,000 and above rice is N50,000 and above , Vegetable oil N8500 for just four liters .

“Flour is now N1700 per measure , sugar is N2300 and the list goes on ; and remember that salaries have not changed,”, she stated.

Mrs Silas added the high cost of fuel has affected transportation fares saying that movement would be hugely restricted especially for those who wish to travel for the festivities .

On his part , Mr. Gbenga Oloniyo, said he had started preparing for Christmas since September adding that he had already bought Christmas clothes and shoes for his three children.

He explained that he would travel back to Sokoto State where his family resides to celebrate Christmas as food items were cheaper there compared to Kaduna.(NAN

By Aisha Gambo

