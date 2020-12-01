Yuletide: Kaduna cleric drums support for widows, orphans at Christmas

Ahead of Christmas celebration Kaduna-based cleric, Pastor Yohanna Buru, has called on wealthy Christian leaders and aid organisations to support victims of ethno-religious crisis and those affected by activities of banditry in Southern Kaduna. Buru is the General overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life intervention Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna state. He said the organisations shoul support such victims with food and cloths to enable them to celebrate the yuletide in peace, joy and happiness like every other Christian across the world. Buru made the called when he visited some internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing at Kujama, while praying to God to strengthen them in view of the critical situation they found themselves.

According to him, it is necessary to make the called in view of the hardship most internally displaces person face in the new communities they are settling with their kids, amid the outbreak of harmattan and Coronavirus pendemic. The Pastor said there were many IDPs at Kujama that were living in rented houses and most of them found it extremely difficult to afford foods while their children lacked cloths to put on. He stated that there was need for Christians around the world to immensely support them as most of their houses were completely burned down by gunmen. The cleric also appealed to the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency and all humanitarian NGOs, civil society organisation and Human right groups to also give a helping hand.

“Please visit Kujama and see the daily challenged these victims faces in the new environment they are living,” he pleaded. He expressed concern that some of the IDPs could not even send their children to schools due to lack of finances. According to him, as harmattan season approaches, there is the need for Nigerians to also donate cold-protective clothing to the privileged children. He said that such measure would protect them from diseases and respiratory infections such as conjunctivitis, asthma, cough, catarrh, and tonsilitis.

“This Harmattan season comes with its own challenges to health and environment, to skin and also to hair and the body in general.” He further enjoined both muslims and Christians to keep praying for peace and stability in the country while appealing for special prayers for Nigerian military for victory and commitment to defend the country. The cleric further applauded the effort of an NGO, Zaman-tare, on its peace move in the area.(NAN)