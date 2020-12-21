Yuletide: Holiday makers throng Jos to savour good weather, scenic beauty

As the Christmas and New Year celebrations draw nearer, many holiday makers are travelling to Jos, Plateau, to savour its good weather and scenic beauty, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Some of the visitors told NAN that they had made the Tin City their annual holiday destination where they traveled to in order to relax and enjoy its tranquil environment, particularly during Christmas and New Year festivities.
One of them, Mr Godwin Oche, said that Jos had always been the preferred holiday destination for himself and family.
“We are from Benue, but we have a holiday home in Jos; so, we come every year to relax and enjoy the tranquil environment,” Oche said.
Another, Mr Ike Chukwuma, said that his office was located in Lagos but that he came to Jos annually to “stay away from work and to beat stress”.
Chukuma said the weather coupled with the scenic beauty made him to relax and refresh for a while, before returning to base.
Another, Ndidi Okoro , a Bauchi-based banker said she and her entire family visited Jos annually to celebrate the Christmas because of the clement weather.
NAN reports that Jos is endowed with picturesque landscapes, rock formations, many waterfalls and a good weather, among others, which attract people from all works of life who visit the city as tourists or holiday makers.(NAN)
