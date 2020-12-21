Yuletide: Holiday makers throng Jos to savour good weather, scenic beauty

Another, Mr Ike Chukwuma, said that his office was located in Lagos but that he came to Jos annually to “stay away from work and to beat stress”.

Chukuma said the weather coupled with the scenic beauty made him to relax and refresh for a while, before returning to base.

Another, Ndidi Okoro , a Bauchi-based banker said she and her entire family visited Jos annually to celebrate the Christmas because of the clement weather.

So also Helen Micheal who said that she usually saved her money to travel to Jos for holiday just to relax in the good weather.