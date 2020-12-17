Yuletide: FRSC Zone 4 warns road users, sets up mobile courts

The Zone 4 Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) comprising of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States has warned all road users plying the road and transport fleet operators within the Zone to abide by traffic rules and regulations as well as the COVID-19 protocol during the Christmas and New year period or risk arrest and prosecution.

The Zonal Commanding Officer RS4, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, mni gave this warning in a release signed by Acting Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olusegun Owoeye in Jos to herald the commencement in the Zone of the nationwide Operation tagged ‘’Operation Zero’’. The Special Operation is between 15 December, 2020 and 15 January, 2021.

The focus of the Operation includes: Speeding, Dangerous Driving, Overtaking Violation, Lane and Route Violation, Obstruction, Use of Phone While Driving, Use of Mechanically Deficient Vehicle among others.

According to the statement, a total number of 1916 personnel and 1108 Special Marshals would be engaged in Traffic Management, Rescue Services and Enforcement during the period. All operational vehicles and other logistics shall be fully deployed for maximum impacts.

Dr Olagunju also revealed that Mobile Courts will be set up along major corridors in the Zone to try erring drivers and other road users. All arrested violators will be arraigned before the Magistrates and they stand the risks of fines payment ranging between N2,000 and N50,000 thousand Naira depending on the nature of the offences and/or imprisonment terms ranging between 2 – 6 months as may be decided by the Mobile Courts. He admonished road users to comply with the traffic laws as according to him, some recalcitrant offenders will spend the Christmas and New year period behind the bars while some could be arrested by road crashes and spend the period in the hospitals. The Commander reminded all, that traffic violations do result in fatal crashes as all road users should strive to stay alive.

During the period, there would be 24 hour-Operations which would include establishment of Traffic Control Camps, Help Areas at old Toll Gate, Makurdi and “Many Have Gone” on the Akwanga – Lafia road. There will also be full activation of the Ambulance points as well as Road Side Clinics for rescue and Emergency Management Services.

All the major corridors in the Zone such as the Abuja – Keffi, Gwantu – Jos, Akwanga – Lafia – Makurdi, Lafia – Shendam – Langtang – Pankshin – Jos, Jos – Bauchi, Saminaka – Jos, Gboko – Katsina-Ala, Gboko – Aliade , Otukpo – Otukpa – Obollo Afor would be adequately covered.

Members of the public are enjoined to inform the FRSC formations of road obstructions, gridlocks, Road Traffic Crashes and other emergency issues requiring FRSC attention on the toll free telephone number 122 or 0700 CALLFRSC (0700 2255 377).

All motor park Operators in the three states are enjoined to fully comply with the COVID-19 protocols such as position of hand washing facilities, 50 percent passenger carrying capacity to ensure social distancing in vehicles. Passengers are also enjoined to always put on their face masks, observe social distancing, regularly wash their hands with soap and running water and apply hand sanitizers. They should also always caution their drivers whenever they attempt to break the traffic laws.

The Zonal Commanding Officer ACM Olagunju also disclosed that the Corps will collaborate with the Military, sister security agencies, Fire Service and other Stakeholders such as the Media and NGOs to ensure a successful operation.

The Zonal Commanding Officer wishes all road users safe journey into the new year 2021 and beyond and further urged them to drive to stay alive as only the living celebrates.