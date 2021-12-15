Yuletide: FRSC starts special patrol Dec.17 in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun says it will commence a Special Patrol on Dec. 17 to monitor traffic gridlocks and ensure safety of lives and property during the yuletide.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar said that the regular personnel and Special Marshals would be deployed for the special patrol from Dec.17 to Jan.15, 2022.

The sector commander said the number of FRSC personnel that would be deployed could not be ascertained now, but the presence of the FRSC personnel would be felt everywhere in the state, especially at accident-prone areas.

“We are appealing to motorists to cooperate with our personnel to ensure sanity, reduce traffic gridlocks, as well as the safety of lives and property.

“They should maintain safe speed, avoid night travelling and ensure that their vehicles are in proper condition before putting them on the highway.

“Plan your journey ahead of time and leave early on the day of the journey in order to arrive early to your destination. Since you have left early, you will better manage any unforeseen circumstances on the way,” he said.

The sector commander cautioned motorists against reckless driving and wrongful overtaking to prevent unnecessary mishaps during the festive season.

He reiterated the commitment of FRSC to ensure that motorists arrived at their various destinations safely. (NAN)

